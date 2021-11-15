GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern, more
Coming off a one-sided loss at Ohio State on Saturday, Purdue aimed to turn the page quickly.
Next up is struggling Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
Monday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the Wildcats, the Ohio State game and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.