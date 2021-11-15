 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern, more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 10:27:46 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Northwestern, more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Coming off a one-sided loss at Ohio State on Saturday, Purdue aimed to turn the page quickly.

Next up is struggling Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Monday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the Wildcats, the Ohio State game and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}