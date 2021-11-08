GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Ohio State, more
Coming off a marquee win over previously unbeaten Michigan State, Purdue gets another chance this weekend to shock the college football world, as it travels to sixth-ranked Ohio State.
Monday, he met with the media to discuss the Michigan State win, the Buckeyes and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
