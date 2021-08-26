GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on starting QB decision
Thursday, nine days prior to the season opener vs. Oregon State, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced junior Jack Plummer as the Boilermakers' Week 1 starting quarterback.
See what Brohm had to say about Plummer and the "close race" he won here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
