 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on starting QB decision
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 17:58:14 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on starting QB decision

GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm named Jack Plummer as his Week 1 starting quarterback.

Thursday, nine days prior to the season opener vs. Oregon State, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced junior Jack Plummer as the Boilermakers' Week 1 starting quarterback.

See what Brohm had to say about Plummer and the "close race" he won here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

