GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on win at Illinois

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on win at Illinois
Of to a 2-0 start for the first time in years thanks to a 31-24 win at Illinois Saturday, Purdue enters next weekend's uncertainty feeling good.
After the win in Champaign, coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the win.
See what he had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom session.
