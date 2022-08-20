GoldandBlack com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm post Aug 20 scrimmage
Purdue's final scrimmage of training camp is in the books, and now it's on to Penn State.
See what Coach Jeff Brohm said about Saturday morning's scrimmage here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
