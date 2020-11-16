GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
With Purdue coming off a disappointing loss to Northwestern and preparing for a short-week trip to Minnesota for a Friday night game, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday morning for his weekly press conference.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
