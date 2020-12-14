GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
Purdue hopes — again — to play at Indiana this weekend, but with COVID issues on both sides of the rivalry reboot, it remains to be seen.
On Monday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the possibility of the game and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
