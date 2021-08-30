GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
It's game week, and Purdue's just days away from opening its 2021 season Saturday night vs. Oregon State.
Monday, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the season.
See what he had to say about his team, the Beavers, his defense and more in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.