GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
Coming off Saturday's season-opening win over Oregon State and now headed to the road to meet struggling Connecticut, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday to discuss both games and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of the Boilermaker coach's weekly press conference.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.