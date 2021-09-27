 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 11:07:25 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Coming off Saturday's win over Illinois, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend's meeting with Minnesota, his team's quarterback situation, injuries and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of the Boilermaker coach's weekly press conference.

