GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-Illinois press co...
Coming off the loss at Notre Dame, Purdue opens Big Ten play this weekend by hosting Illinois.
Monday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the Illini, the loss in South Bend, David Bell and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
