GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-Illinois presser

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-Illinois presser
Jeff Brohm will be back with Purdue on Wednesday, following his quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19.
Monday, he met with the media to discuss his return, the Boilermakers' win over Iowa and their trip this weekend to Illinois, among other things.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
