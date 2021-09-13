GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-ND press conference
Off to a 2-0 start, now Purdue faces its stiffest test of the season to date, heading to Notre Dame for a Saturday matchup.
Monday, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the Fighting Irish, the loss of Zander Horvath and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
