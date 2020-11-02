 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-Wisconsin
football

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's pre-Wisconsin

GoldandBlack.com staff

Jeff Brohm really hopes there's a game this weekend, but the trip to Wisconsin is in jeopardy.

Monday, he met with the media to discuss the situation, his team's 2-0 start and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

{{ article.author_name }}