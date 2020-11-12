GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press ...

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press ...
Purdue and Northwestern meet Saturday In Ross-Ade in a battle of Big Ten West unbeatens.
Thursday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media one final time to discuss the Wildcats, player availability and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
