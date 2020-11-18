GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's press conference

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's press conference
Purdue heads to struggling Minnesota this weekend, looking to rebound from this past weekend's loss to Northwestern.
It does so unsure who its quarterback will be or unaware to this point whether some of its stars will be return to the lineup.
Wednesday, Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media one final time to discuss the Gophers, player availability and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
