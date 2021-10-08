 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter at Big Ten Media Day
2021-10-08

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter at Big Ten Media Day

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
INDIANAPOLIS — Coach Matt Painter fielded many questions on Friday at Big Ten Media Day about expectations for this season, his team's presumed depth, his promising freshmen, potential twin-center lineups and much more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video from parts of his media roundtable.

