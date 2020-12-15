GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, big men on Ohio State

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, big men on Ohio State
Wednesday night, Purdue opens its Big Ten season against No. 20 Ohio State.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the Buckeyes and more.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
