GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter following Practice No. 1
Tuesday marked the formal beginning of preseason practice for Purdue in advance of the 2021-2022 season.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss practice, the season ahead, defensive improvement, big men and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.