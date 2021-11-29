GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Florida State, more
Tuesday night, Purdue faces one of its biggest tests of its non-conference season, as Florida State visits for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Monday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Seminoles, his second-ranked team and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.