GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on his 2021 signees

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on his 2021 signees
Purdue formalized an excellent two-man 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, as Rivals.com four-star forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn signed with the Boilermakers.
After receiving both letters-of-intent, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the two signees.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
