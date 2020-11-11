GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on his 2021 signees

Purdue formalized an excellent two-man 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, as Rivals.com four-star forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn signed with the Boilermakers.

After receiving both letters-of-intent, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the two signees.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.