 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on his 2021 signees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 11:46:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on his 2021 signees

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter
Purdue coach Matt Painter signed two of his highest-regarded recruits ever on Wednesday.

Purdue formalized an excellent two-man 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, as Rivals.com four-star forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn signed with the Boilermakers.

After receiving both letters-of-intent, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the two signees.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}