GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Illinois, more
Third-ranked Purdue hosts 13th-ranked Illinois Tuesday night with first place in the Big Ten on the line.
Monday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Illini and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
