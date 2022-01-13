GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Nebraska, more
After an unexpected break in the schedule due to the postponement of Purdue's trip to Michigan, the Boilermakers had almost a week off prior to Friday night's home game against Nebraska.
Thursday, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Cornhuskers, the week of practice and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.