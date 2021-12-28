GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Nicholls, break, more
After an extended break for the holidays, No. 3 Purdue Is back at it Wednesday evening, hosting Nicholls in the Boilermakers' non-conference finale.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players met with media to discuss the game, the current college sports climate and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.
