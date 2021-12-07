GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on No. 1 ranking, Rutgers
Fresh off earning the No. 1 ranking nationally for the first time in program history, Purdue heads east this weekend, first for its Thursday night meeting with Rutgers.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss No. 1, playing in a true road environment again and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
