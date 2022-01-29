GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Ohio State, more
Sixth-ranked Purdue hosts one of its marquee games of the Big Ten season on Sunday, a visit from No. 16 Ohio State.
Saturday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson and Caleb Furst met with the media to discuss the Buckeyes and more.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.