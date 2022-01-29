 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Ohio State, more
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-29 15:03:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Ohio State, more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Sixth-ranked Purdue hosts one of its marquee games of the Big Ten season on Sunday, a visit from No. 16 Ohio State.

Saturday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson and Caleb Furst met with the media to discuss the Buckeyes and more.

See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.

