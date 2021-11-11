GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on three signees

Wednesday, Purdue signed the first three members of its 2022 recruiting class, as guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith and wing Camden Heide inked with the Boilermakers.

"They have a lot of similarities, kind of like our last class," Painter said. "Competitive spirit, high basketball IQ, high skill level, great free throw shooters, great three-point shooters, passers. We're just trying to find that right mix of players who can dribble, pass and shoot and fit into our scheme. We feel very fortunate we got all those guys. They're all good students and we're just looking forward to coaching them."

Painter on each of the three signees.