GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on three signees

Wednesday, Purdue signed the first three members of its 2022 recruiting class, as guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith and wing Camden Heide inked with the Boilermakers.
"They have a lot of similarities, kind of like our last class," Painter said. "Competitive spirit, high basketball IQ, high skill level, great free throw shooters, great three-point shooters, passers. We're just trying to find that right mix of players who can dribble, pass and shoot and fit into our scheme. We feel very fortunate we got all those guys. They're all good students and we're just looking forward to coaching them."
Painter on each of the three signees.
"He's just a winner. He knows the game, being from a basketball family. He makes some uncanny plays and has a good intermediate game and can really pass the basketball. He come off screens and play out of ball screens. He's just a very, very versatile guard."
"He's got a good feel for who's on the court with him, and he can score, as well. He's got big-time range. That's the biggest piece for us, that he's not just a guy who can distribute the basketball, but he can score the ball. He's got really good hands on defense and he's a good defensive player. I think he's going to be great for us."
"Every time you see him it looks like he's grown another inch. He's every bit of 6-7, long and athletic, and he can move. In the stuff that we run (offensively) getting guys who have good movement and a good skill level on top of it, that really helps us execute. Big-time range, good jumper, good feel for the game."
