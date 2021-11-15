GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Wright State, more
Off to a 2-0 start and up to No. 6 in the AP poll this week, Purdue meets Wright State Tuesday night In Its final outing before this weekend's proving ground in Connecticut.
Monday, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss Wright State, freshman Brian Waddell's injury and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
