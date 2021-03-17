GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players in Indy

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players in Indy
In advance of Purdue's Friday night meeting with North Texas to open NCAA Tournament play at Lucas Oil Stadium, Coach Matt Painter and juniors Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media Wednesday to discuss the Mean Green and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions from Indianapolis.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.