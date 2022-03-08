GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on All-Big Ten

Purdue heads to the postseason with a chance again to claim a Big Ten title of some kind, as it tips off in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

Tuesday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the postseason, and Tuesday's All-Big Ten announcements. Jaden Ivey was not available to discuss his first-team all-conference selection.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.