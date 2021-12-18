GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Butler win
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 3 Purdue seems to have responded well to its difficult trip east, routing Butler Saturday at the Crossroads Classic, 77-48.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
