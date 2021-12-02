GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Iowa, No. 1
Friday night, No. 2 Purdue can start strong in Big Ten play and almost certainly ascend to No. 1 nationally with a win over unbeaten Iowa in Mackey Arena.
Thursday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Thompson met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.
