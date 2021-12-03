GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Iowa win

Regardless of the scare it incurred in the Big Ten opener Friday night against Iowa, the second-ranked Boilermakers are 1-0 in the league and poised to be No. 1 nationally Monday, thanks to a 77-70 win over the Hawkeyes.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter, players Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the game.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.







