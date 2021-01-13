GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on IU, more

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on IU, more
Coming off a big win at No. 23 Michigan State, Purdue heads to Bloomington Thursday for its first meeting of the season with rival Indiana.
Thursday, Coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the Hoosiers and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
