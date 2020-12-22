GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on loss at Iowa

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on loss at Iowa
Purdue's three-game winning streak is no more following the Boilermakers' 70-55 loss at fourth-ranked Iowa Tuesday night.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Eric Hunter, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
