GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on loss at IU

BLOOMINGTON — Fourth-ranked Purdue saw its nine-game winning streak over Indiana snapped in dramatic fashion on Thursday, as Indiana knocked off the Boilermakers 68-65 in Assembly Hall.

Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the loss.

