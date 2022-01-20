GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on loss at IU
BLOOMINGTON — Fourth-ranked Purdue saw its nine-game winning streak over Indiana snapped in dramatic fashion on Thursday, as Indiana knocked off the Boilermakers 68-65 in Assembly Hall.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
