GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Michigan loss

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Michigan loss
Purdue's four-game winning streak was snapped Friday night, in a 70-53 loss to No. 7 Michigan In the Boilermakers' first of at least three games without Sasha Stefanovic.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Brandon Newman met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
