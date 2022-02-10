GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Michigan loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Third-ranked Purdue suffered its worst loss in some time Thursday night, giving ground in the Big Ten race with an 82-58 blowout loss at Michigan.

Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the the loss.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos from the Crisler Center.