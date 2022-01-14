GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Nebraska
Purdue took command immediately Friday night and dominated against Nebraska, winning 92-65.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter, players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.