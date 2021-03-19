GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on North Texas
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 4 Purdue's season ended painfully with a 78-69 overtime loss to No. 13 North Texas in an NCAA first-round game.
Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Mason Gillis and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here in these videos of the NCAA's Zoom sessions.
