 Purdue | North Texas | NCAA tournament | Matt Painter | video
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 22:27:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on North Texas

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 4 Purdue's season ended painfully with a 78-69 overtime loss to No. 13 North Texas in an NCAA first-round game.

Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Mason Gillis and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the game.

See what they had to say here in these videos of the NCAA's Zoom sessions.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}