GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Northwestern
No. 4 Purdue's back in the win column, following Sunday's 80-60 blowout of visiting Northwestern.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter, players Sasha Stefanovic, Isaiah Thompson and Zach Edey, and Northwestern coach Chris Collins met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
