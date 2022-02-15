GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Northwestern
No. 5 Purdue looks to keep pace in the Big Ten, and continue plowing through the dog days of February, with Wednesday night's rematch with Northwestern.
Tuesday, Coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the Wildcats, present challenges and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.