GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Notre Dame

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Notre Dame
Saturday, Purdue closes out non-conference play vs. Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic.
Friday, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the Fighting Irish and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.