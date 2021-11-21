GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Nova win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Purdue already has one championship to show for Its 2021-2022 season, as the fifth-ranked Boilermakers claimed the championship of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Saturday with a come-from-behind win over Villanova.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson, Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.