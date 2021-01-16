GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State
Finally, a home game.
After four straight road games, Purdue meets Penn State Sunday in Mackey Arena.
Thursday, Coach Matt Painter and players Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman met with the media to discuss the Lions, their impact as redshirt freshmen and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.