GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State
Purdue's won three straight now following Sunday's 80-72 win over Penn State.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Brandon Newman, Sasha Stefanovic and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
