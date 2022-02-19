GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Rutgers, more
After a long-awaited day off on Thursday, No. 5 Purdue returned to the practice floor Friday to start preparing for Sunday evening's meeting with surging Rutgers.
Saturday, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the Scarlet Knights, the rest that came this week and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
