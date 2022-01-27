GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — No. 6 Purdue played one of Its best games of the Big Ten season Thursday, but had to weather a second-half Iowa run before leaving Carver-Hawkeye with an 83-73 win.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and Boilermaker players Isaiah Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
