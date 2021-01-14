GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win at IU

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win at IU
BLOOMINGTON — Purdue's ownership of its rivalry with Indiana continued Thursday night, with an 81-69 win at IU, the Boilermakers' eighth straight in the series.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
