GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win at OSU

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win at OSU
Purdue's roll continued with Its thrilling win at No. 15 Ohio State Tuesday night
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.